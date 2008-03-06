Sony CEO: US$200 Blu-ray Players Coming

Everybody clamouring for a cheap Blu-ray player now that the format war is over might wanna bide their time with a sweet DVD upconverter—the US$200-player Blu-ray cavalry is at least a year away, according to Sony Electronics CEO Stan Glasgow, who we talked to today in New York. "I don't think US$200 is going to happen this year. Next year US$200 could happen. We'll be at a US$300 rate this year. US$299 will happen this year."