Sony Announces PSP Cradle

In retrospect, it's surprising this didn't happen sooner—Sony has announced the PSP Cradle for Japan. Meant to take full advantage of their 1seg tuning abilities, the cradle allows users to do the normal cradle shtick (charging the unit while outputting to the television, plus getting an IR remote). Arriving April 24th, the cradle with A/V cables will cost US$62, while the cradle without will run US$46. Yes, it seems a tad pricey, but Sony knows that the cradle addicts among us will just have to get one. [kotaku]