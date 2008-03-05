How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sony Announces PSP Cradle

In retrospect, it's surprising this didn't happen sooner—Sony has announced the PSP Cradle for Japan. Meant to take full advantage of their 1seg tuning abilities, the cradle allows users to do the normal cradle shtick (charging the unit while outputting to the television, plus getting an IR remote). Arriving April 24th, the cradle with A/V cables will cost US$62, while the cradle without will run US$46. Yes, it seems a tad pricey, but Sony knows that the cradle addicts among us will just have to get one. [kotaku]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
io9 natalie-dormer nathan-lane penny-dreadful penny-dreadful-city-of-angels showtime

New Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer Shows A City On The Brink Of Chaos

If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles