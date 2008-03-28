Solar Powered Music, Fake Detection and Flashlight in One

I love this weird combo, multi-tool gadget: it's a mashup between the Solar Phone Charger and the great 5-in-1 Pen. It's got a solar cell to top up your gadgets with juice (USB connector, or mobile phone adaptors), a UV note-checker, LED flashlight and, best of all, an FM radio. Why not an MP3 player? Where's the tool for getting stones out of a horse's hoof? Nope, just an FM radio. At least we have this reassurance "Security guarantee: There is not any danger to use." Yours for US$45.99. [GizFever via RedFerret]