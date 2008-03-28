How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Solar Powered Music, Fake Detection and Flashlight in One

I love this weird combo, multi-tool gadget: it's a mashup between the Solar Phone Charger and the great 5-in-1 Pen. It's got a solar cell to top up your gadgets with juice (USB connector, or mobile phone adaptors), a UV note-checker, LED flashlight and, best of all, an FM radio. Why not an MP3 player? Where's the tool for getting stones out of a horse's hoof? Nope, just an FM radio. At least we have this reassurance "Security guarantee: There is not any danger to use." Yours for US$45.99. [GizFever via RedFerret]

multitool5multitool2multitool2multitool4

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles