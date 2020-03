This is a Cowon Q5W PMP that's been rigged to hook up to an original Playstation controller and running a SNES emulator. One the one hand, it's sweet to see SNES games being played on a PMP. On the other hand, this is a honking $550+ PMP, so you'd probably be pretty pissed if it didn't have the juice to do this. In any case, neat! I'll take SNES emulation anywhere and everywhere. [Anything But iPod via Ubergizmo]