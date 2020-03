This mug automagically tells you when its contents are hot or not with a colour change and the words "Hot" and "Cold." Cunning, eh? Might save you from a burnt lip or two, or alert you that the temperature is low enough if you're one of those strange types who waits for their tea to go cold. It's not exactly ground-breaking technology, but it's a darn elegant application of it. Available on pre-order for US$25. [Technabob]