How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Slash-Proof Armoured Tee Is Lightweight, Machine Washable

A uniform maker in Japan has developed a lightweight polyethylene fibre t-shirt that helps keep people protected from knife attacks. The machine-washable material has a molecular weight similar to the aramid fiber found in body armour, so its probably safe to assume it's not going to tear easily if you're doing dangerous yet knife-free activities such as rock climbing or no-holds-barred wrestling, either. The only downside to this is that even the short-sleeve version, made by Nihon Uni in Osaka, ranges in price from about US$200 to over US$500, and will only be sold in Japan when it debuts in June. [Fareastgizmos.com]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles