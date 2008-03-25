Slash-Proof Armoured Tee Is Lightweight, Machine Washable

A uniform maker in Japan has developed a lightweight polyethylene fibre t-shirt that helps keep people protected from knife attacks. The machine-washable material has a molecular weight similar to the aramid fiber found in body armour, so its probably safe to assume it's not going to tear easily if you're doing dangerous yet knife-free activities such as rock climbing or no-holds-barred wrestling, either. The only downside to this is that even the short-sleeve version, made by Nihon Uni in Osaka, ranges in price from about US$200 to over US$500, and will only be sold in Japan when it debuts in June. [Fareastgizmos.com]