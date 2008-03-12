How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Single Person Cooker Makes Cooking For One Tidy, If Not Fun

The space-saving "Single Person Cooker" may be of interest to you if you live in an apartment small enough that you need a retracting ceiling bed or a staircase bookshelf. A concept by designer Alex Bradley, it stores pretty much everything you need to cook— hob, utensils and a chopping board— in one small case. Misses out on the kitchen sink, but you can't have everything.

The teeny kitchen is another finalist in the Ideal Homes concept gadget competition. Alex hopes a product like this would help people living alone think about eating healthily, instead of relying on take-out food. To this end, the space-saving modular design even incorporates a Wi-Fi-connected screen so that you can access recipes on the net.

It really is neat form-follows-function design, somehow squeezing loads of useful cooking items in one very small area. Had I had something like this when I was a student, I suspect my fish-and-chips and curry intake might have gone down, if only just a little bit. Probably when I was trying to cook the odd meal to impress a girl. At least the washing up would've been minimum effort. [Dezeen]

cfone2cfone3cfone4cfone5

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles