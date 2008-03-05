Simtrix Slider Mouse Uses Your Keyboard for a Mousepad

The Simtrix Slider joins the list of strange pointing devices like the finger mouse designed for mobile computing. Held between thumb and finger, it's designed to slide right over the keys on your laptop, making the whole keyboard a mousepad. Supposedly this offers efficiency savings, as your hands don't have to dart off to a touchpad or grab a mouse, and Simtrix says it may reduce the risk of RSI. Seems like a good idea, though we wonder how you avoid dt causing typos dçe]by ?- rando,m keypresse;'ss. No idea when you'll see it as a real product. [Simtrix via PCPro]