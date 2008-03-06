Silverlit V-Beat Air Drums—Motion-Sensor Sticks for Schmucks

Silverlit, purveyors of remote-controlled things that fly, have come up trumps with their V-Beat Air Drums. Containing motion sensors (but, sadly, no neon tips like you see in the picture) they are the beans to the toast that is the V-Beat air guitar. Plug your iPod into the control box and drum along to whatever you fancy. There's even some kind of pedal thingy that lets you drum with your feet, although the protruding wires made me think "shoe bomb." Video of the US$60 friend-isolator after the jump.



Is it just me, or did the air guitarist just do something really redolent of rudeness a minute into the video? [Thumbs Up (UK) via Boing Boing Gadgets]