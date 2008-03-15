How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Ph.D student Leah Buechley has designed several items of electronic clothing, but her signal jacket for cyclists is, I reckon, something that should be picked up by clothing manufacturers at soon as possible. LEDs embedded in an arrow formation flash to indicate the cyclist is about to turn left or right, warning motorists, and so, hopefully, preventing any unnecessary squishing. The LEDs are powered by that cute flower-like thing in the centre of the jacket. It's the LilyPad Arduino, a small, sewable computer chip that was designed by Leah herself. [Leah Buechley via DVICE]

