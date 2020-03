As our monitors eat away more at our retinas every day, we're increasingly interested in computers for the blind. "Siafu" is a concept by Jonathan Lucas that combines a dynamic Braille surface with tactile control. Aside from clicking on the words that your hands read, photos could also be displayed on the same surface, protruding like 3D sculptures.

The catch? The material that the concept uses is Magneclay...which, like the computer, is conceptual only.

[yankodesign]