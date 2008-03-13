Show Off Your TV, Audio-Video Gear's Beauty: Frame it

With flat-screen TVs becoming more elegant and less "boring black box," perhaps we're ready for the kind of Pimp My Lounge styling that Vismara Design's Media Center frames offer. Turning your TV and audio-video system into a sort of giant art installation-cum-digital picture frame, they're available now in baroque or art deco styles, in silver and gold. There's even a matching DVD shelf available. Awesome, I say. Now I just have to buy a TV worthy of framing. And a bigger apartment. And probably win the lottery to pay for it, though we don't know exactly how much these cost. [Trendir]