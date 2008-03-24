Shooting Flying Cars with Machine Guns, Rocket Launchers



I'm on the beach on semi-vacation now, here in the south of Spain, and we have BBC One via satellite. This means one thing on Sunday nights: Top Gear. Chances are that you probably have watched Top Gear clips on YouTube, like the one above, in which Jeremy Clarkson replaces clay pigeons and shotguns with real flying cars, machine guns and, at the end of it, a gas-tank-seeking (no kidding) rocket launcher.

The quality, effort and creativity put into each episode makes Top Gear some of the best TV you can get, though how the Aussie version will measure up is anyone's guess, really. Gotta love those brits. [Break]