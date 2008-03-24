Sharp KC-C100, C150 Purify and Humidify Your Air Stylishly

Sharp's new air purifiers prove that humble household electrical gadgets can actually look quite stylish. These have triple filtration technology, including true HEPA filters to trap the majority of airborne nasties in your home, and their filters only need changing every five years. They can also push a room's relative humidity to 50%, and have a "library quiet" mode. That sounds like a nice function: my purifier makes a heck of a racket on a quiet night. The C100 can clean up 254 square feet rooms, while the C150 can cope with 247 square feet. Available now for US$399.99 and US$499.99 [7Gadgets]