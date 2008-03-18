Shake-a-Brush Adds Vibro Function to Normal Toothbrushes

The Shake-a-Brush from iTouchless seems a strange concept right from the start: it customises your normal everyday toothbrush into a battery powered vibrating one. You can buy battery powered brushes already can't you? And, ok, electric toothbrushes may be expensive, but they're also designed to cleverly clean your teeth, and shake-a-brush will just, um, shake your brush. Ah... now we understand: it's a highly moddable gadget, perhaps? If you have a big stockpile of toothbrushes ready, it's available now, but costs US$39.95. [iTouchless via Chipchick]