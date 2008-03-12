How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Seven One-Terabyte Hard Drives Enter, Seven Leave (But Only One is the Best)

ExtremeTech just compared seven one-terabyte hard drives with varying platter sizes and architectures and discovered that the drives are actually all quite similar, but with minor variations in power, noise and speed. If you're looking for a low power, low noise drive that's lightly slower than the rest—perhaps for a media centre box— Western Digital's GreenPower (WD1000FYPS) drives could be for you. If you're looking for the absolute best in performance, then Samsung Spinpoint HD103UJ won most of the tests ExtremeTech ran. And at US$260, it's actually the second cheapest drive they tested. [ExtremeTech]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
io9 natalie-dormer nathan-lane penny-dreadful penny-dreadful-city-of-angels showtime

New Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer Shows A City On The Brink Of Chaos

If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles