Seven One-Terabyte Hard Drives Enter, Seven Leave (But Only One is the Best)

ExtremeTech just compared seven one-terabyte hard drives with varying platter sizes and architectures and discovered that the drives are actually all quite similar, but with minor variations in power, noise and speed. If you're looking for a low power, low noise drive that's lightly slower than the rest—perhaps for a media centre box— Western Digital's GreenPower (WD1000FYPS) drives could be for you. If you're looking for the absolute best in performance, then Samsung Spinpoint HD103UJ won most of the tests ExtremeTech ran. And at US$260, it's actually the second cheapest drive they tested. [ExtremeTech]