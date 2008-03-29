How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Send Your Ashes to the Moon for All Eternity, for a Price

Graveyards are so 20th century. If you want to be a cool and hip dead person in these modern times, you need to do something a bit crazier. Like get sent to the moon!

That's just what Celestis, Inc. is offering: the ability to send some of your ashes to the moon for the low, low price of US$10,000. Celestis has already been launching ashes into space for a few years now, but this new service will let your final resting place be right there on the moon, a place that you can be sure will see your ashes resting comfortably and not returning to the Earth from whence you came. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust is all well and good for some people, but some of us don't want our cremated corpses used for growing trees in the woods or some other such indignity. No, the moon is the only place for decent people to end up. It's that much closer to heaven, after all. [New Launches]

Trending Stories Right Now

io9 natalie-dormer nathan-lane penny-dreadful penny-dreadful-city-of-angels showtime

New Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer Shows A City On The Brink Of Chaos

If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles