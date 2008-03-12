Searchme: 'Cover Flow' Search Engine

Searchme is a new search engine with an obvious inspiration for its unique UI—Apple's Cover Flow. But that doesn't mean that Searchme is any less intriguing. Previewing webpages visually and filtering categories dynamically, we don't see the service usurping Google any time soon, but you might want to try out their private beta all the same. For a walk-through, hit this video complete with one of the worst voice-overs we've heard in our lives—and we did a short stint in local cable production. [searchme via techcrunch]