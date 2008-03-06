Schimmel Pegasus Grand Piano Could Probably Travel Through Time and Space

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Looking like it belongs in Jeff Vader's Coruscant bachelor pad, the hand-made Schimmel Pegasus has an ergonomically curved keyboard, over 200 strings under a total tension of 176,520 newtons, and a key assembly composed of 10,000 pieces. Only 14 were made ten years ago for people like Eddie Murphy, Lenny Kravitz, and granfunkmeister Prince. Now you can get into this exclusive club because there's one for sale until March 15th. More pics and technical details after the jump. Updated with price and other information

Professor Luigi Colani reimagined the traditional 88 keys and gave the classic grand piano a futuristic organic shape with some virtuoso upgrades. The Pegasus features a ergonomic curved keyboard ( i. e. the keys exhibit a slight curvature ) that encompasses 7 1/4 octaves, a electrically operated hydraulic lid that allows you to control the specific amount of projection desired, a fallboard "soft close" system, the original Schimmel Triplex Scale "CAPE" precision soundboard tri-dimensionally curved and formed with a "high performance" back assembly with tension collector, a Sostenuto pedal (middle pedal), a fully-adjustable integrated black leather upholstered stool extendible in width, height, and distance to the keyboard, and a hard-wearing professional lacquer finish resulting in a grand piano of breathtaking elegance.

The Schimmel Pegasus comes with all this and the guarantee that your skills won't get any closer to Prince's than when you played with your Casiotone.

Update: According to the Mr. Koveleski, they are asking only US$110,000, and their highest bit is currently at $100,000. The piano is now located in Northern California. The original owner is not any famous person, however, but "the CEO of a famous San Francisco Bay Area music store." [Automorrow and Autoworldmobilia]

