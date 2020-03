Not so long ago we showed you an absolutely wicked 4-wheel motorcycle, the Yamaha Tesseract (hit that link if you haven't seen it, trust us). Now the design is looking to be a trend with this recent unveiling of Sbarro's Pendolauto at the Geneva Motor Show. Adding a bit of stability to the standard crotch rocket, but still lean-turning like a motorcycle, it's too bad that America will absolutely never let these vehicles on our streets. Hmm...where could they fit the airbag? [salon]