Saturday Art Project: K-3PO Papercraft

What are you doing today? Nothing. You're sitting around reading Gizmodo. (Not that there's anything wrong with that—thanks for stopping by.) But why not be productive with your day and build this K-3PO papercraft model? (You can F5 Gizmodo in the background.)

Craft Tip: spray paint the finished version gold and everyone will think you built a C-3PO model. And one day, in a fit of rage, you can tell your best friend that you slept with his girlfriend AND that for all those years he was duped into thinking that model on your coffee table was C-3PO when you'd really constructed a paper version of the similar but white robot and just painted it gold. Bwahahaha. [model via neatorama and [email protected]]