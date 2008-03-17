How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sardine Can Survival Kit Has Everything in It But Smelly, Oily Fish

Perfect for those early Lost-style situations, (if you can convince airport security that you're not going to bum rush the cockpit once you get on the plane, that is) this survival kit-in-a-can has just about everything you need should you be stranded in the middle of nowhere. Airtight, waterproof and crushproof, and with 25 indispensable items from chewing gum to razor blade, fire starter, tea bag and fish hook and line, the kit floats in water. Measuring 4.25" x 3" x 9", the survival kit costs US$12.99, and you can see everything it's got in the gallery below. [ThinkGeek]

survival_kit_sardine_can_contents.jpgsurvival_kit_sardine_can_inbag.jpgsurvival_kit_sardine_can_open.jpg

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
io9 natalie-dormer nathan-lane penny-dreadful penny-dreadful-city-of-angels showtime

New Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer Shows A City On The Brink Of Chaos

If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles