Sardine Can Survival Kit Has Everything in It But Smelly, Oily Fish

Perfect for those early Lost-style situations, (if you can convince airport security that you're not going to bum rush the cockpit once you get on the plane, that is) this survival kit-in-a-can has just about everything you need should you be stranded in the middle of nowhere. Airtight, waterproof and crushproof, and with 25 indispensable items from chewing gum to razor blade, fire starter, tea bag and fish hook and line, the kit floats in water. Measuring 4.25" x 3" x 9", the survival kit costs US$12.99, and you can see everything it's got in the gallery below. [ThinkGeek]

