Sanyo Xacti CG9 Digital Camera Goes 9.1MP, "Chases" Faces

Sanyo's Xacti CG9 Camera/Camcorder thingy is an update to their more affordable line. It captures stills at 9.1MP, and unlike the higher end Xactis focused on HD video, this one is not much so. (They don't even specify res but the preceding CG6 is rated at "DVD quality.")

I like Xacti cams, even if the MPEG-4 compression squeezes vids a bit too hard, making them blocky. (1GB of SD card equals about an hour of vid.) Oh yes, this one has face-chasing tech, which in previous models was good enough to focus/expose for 12 people at once. [Akihabara]