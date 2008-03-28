Sanyo Claims XGA LCD Projector World's Smallest and Lightest

This is the PLC-XW60, the world's smallest and lightest XGA LCD projector—according to its maker, Sanyo. Weighing in at just 3.6 pounds, the projector can beam a 1024 x 768-resolution, 100-inch image on a wall just nine to 11 feet away and is aimed at teachers and travellers. Find out what else the compact little blighter can do below.

As well as automatic keystone correction and automatic input signal detection, the XW60 has an adjustable colour mode for projecting onto different surface colours, and there's no cool-down cycle thanks to its easy-off function, which means you can just unplug it and shove it back in the cupboard straight away. Available in April, the PLC-XW60 will cost US$795. [AVING]