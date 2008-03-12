Sandisk Sansa Fuze Now Official

The much-rumoured Sandisk Sansa Fuze has finally been brought out of the shadows, coming in 2, 4 and 8 GB sizes for US$79, US$99 and US$129, respectively. Gallery and all the official gumpf after the jump. [Gearlog]



SANDISK INTRODUCES THE STYLISH SANSA(R) FUZE™ MP3 PLAYER Multi-Faceted Music Player Rounds out the Sansa Product Line

MILPITAS, Calif., March 11, 2008- SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK), a

leading seller of MP3 players in the United States, today unveiled the

multi-faceted Sansa(R) Fuze™ MP3 player. The stylish music player is loaded

with capabilities and features to keep consumers well entertained while on

the go. Not only is it easy on the eye, it's easy on the pocketbook. With

availability planned for early April in the United States, the Sansa Fuze

player comes in a wide array of colors (pink, red, blue, black and silver)

and capacities (2, 4 and 8 gigabyte1 (GB)) with an expected starting price

of only $79.99 MSRP.

In addition to playing music, video, photos, FM radio and audiobooks, the

thin Sansa Fuze is packed with extras, including a microSD card slot to add

and transport content with ease; a voice recorder to capture thoughts on the

fly, and a bright, 1.9"color screen that allows users to easily navigate

their music or watch videos in landscape mode.

"The Sansa Fuze is an eye-catching player that consumers will enjoy for its

looks, capabilities and incredible value," said Eric Bone, vice president of

product marketing for Sansa, SanDisk's audio/video product line. "This new

MP3 player combines some of the best features found on other Sansa products,

including great sound quality. It's yet another strong offering by SanDisk

in the sub-$150 music player market."

A distinguishing feature of the Sansa Fuze player is its microSD™ card slot.

This memory slot provides consumers the ability to quickly add content onto

their device and expands storage capacity, giving ample space for thousands

of additional songs, hours of video and numerous photos. Plus, by using a

SanDisk microSD card, users can easily carry their music and other content

from their Sansa MP3 player to their mobile phone, or even their PC.

The Sansa Fuze MP3 player gives users access to subscription download

services from numerous sources, including Rhapsody To Go(R), Napster, eMusic

and others. In addition, it supports playback of a wide range of popular

music formats such as MP3, WAV, Audible (for audio books) and Windows Media

Audio (WMA) in both unprotected and protected files. Sansa Fuze supports

MPEG-4 video and JPEG photos. Its internal rechargeable battery will play up

to 24 hours of audio and five hours of video between charges.2

The MP3 player works with computers running Windows XP or Windows Vista. It

also works with Mac and Linux operating systems (under MSC mode).

Expected Pricing, Colors and Availability

The Sansa Fuze player is expected to be available in U.S. stores in early

April. The music player comes in a 2GB capacity (holds 500 MP3 songs3) with

an MSRP of $79.99, 4GB (1,000 MP3 songs) for $99.99 and 8GB (2,000 MP3

songs) for $129.99. The 2GB Sansa Fuze is available in black; the 4GB Sansa

Fuze is available in black, red, pink or blue, and the 8GB is available in

silver. For more information visit http://www.sandisk.com/sansafuze/.

The player is expected to be available from retailers in Canada and Europe

in late spring, with other regions of the world to follow.

The flash-based Sansa Fuze player rounds out the Sansa product family,

joining the popular, tiny Sansa Clip and video-centric Sansa View. The Sansa

audio/video line offers consumers highly affordable, yet fun and fashionable

music players loaded with appealing extra features.