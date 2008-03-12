Sandisk Sansa Fuze Now Official

The much-rumoured Sandisk Sansa Fuze has finally been brought out of the shadows, coming in 2, 4 and 8 GB sizes for US$79, US$99 and US$129, respectively. Gallery and all the official gumpf after the jump. [Gearlog]
SANDISK INTRODUCES THE STYLISH SANSA(R) FUZE™ MP3 PLAYER Multi-Faceted Music Player Rounds out the Sansa Product Line
MILPITAS, Calif., March 11, 2008- SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK), a
leading seller of MP3 players in the United States, today unveiled the
multi-faceted Sansa(R) Fuze™ MP3 player. The stylish music player is loaded
with capabilities and features to keep consumers well entertained while on
the go. Not only is it easy on the eye, it's easy on the pocketbook. With
availability planned for early April in the United States, the Sansa Fuze
player comes in a wide array of colors (pink, red, blue, black and silver)
and capacities (2, 4 and 8 gigabyte1 (GB)) with an expected starting price
of only $79.99 MSRP.
In addition to playing music, video, photos, FM radio and audiobooks, the
thin Sansa Fuze is packed with extras, including a microSD card slot to add
and transport content with ease; a voice recorder to capture thoughts on the
fly, and a bright, 1.9"color screen that allows users to easily navigate
their music or watch videos in landscape mode.
"The Sansa Fuze is an eye-catching player that consumers will enjoy for its
looks, capabilities and incredible value," said Eric Bone, vice president of
product marketing for Sansa, SanDisk's audio/video product line. "This new
MP3 player combines some of the best features found on other Sansa products,
including great sound quality. It's yet another strong offering by SanDisk
in the sub-$150 music player market."
A distinguishing feature of the Sansa Fuze player is its microSD™ card slot.
This memory slot provides consumers the ability to quickly add content onto
their device and expands storage capacity, giving ample space for thousands
of additional songs, hours of video and numerous photos. Plus, by using a
SanDisk microSD card, users can easily carry their music and other content
from their Sansa MP3 player to their mobile phone, or even their PC.
The Sansa Fuze MP3 player gives users access to subscription download
services from numerous sources, including Rhapsody To Go(R), Napster, eMusic
and others. In addition, it supports playback of a wide range of popular
music formats such as MP3, WAV, Audible (for audio books) and Windows Media
Audio (WMA) in both unprotected and protected files. Sansa Fuze supports
MPEG-4 video and JPEG photos. Its internal rechargeable battery will play up
to 24 hours of audio and five hours of video between charges.2
The MP3 player works with computers running Windows XP or Windows Vista. It
also works with Mac and Linux operating systems (under MSC mode).
Expected Pricing, Colors and Availability
The Sansa Fuze player is expected to be available in U.S. stores in early
April. The music player comes in a 2GB capacity (holds 500 MP3 songs3) with
an MSRP of $79.99, 4GB (1,000 MP3 songs) for $99.99 and 8GB (2,000 MP3
songs) for $129.99. The 2GB Sansa Fuze is available in black; the 4GB Sansa
Fuze is available in black, red, pink or blue, and the 8GB is available in
silver. For more information visit http://www.sandisk.com/sansafuze/.
The player is expected to be available from retailers in Canada and Europe
in late spring, with other regions of the world to follow.
The flash-based Sansa Fuze player rounds out the Sansa product family,
joining the popular, tiny Sansa Clip and video-centric Sansa View. The Sansa
audio/video line offers consumers highly affordable, yet fun and fashionable
music players loaded with appealing extra features.