SanDisk may have a new PMP on the way. An accessory bundle for something called a Sansa Fuze was spotted on maker HandStands' website earlier—currently the address redirects to generic Sansa accessories. The player pictured in the ad looks like competition for a 3G iPod nano, and will likely include 8-16GB of memory as well as video and radio playback. When we know for sure, you will too. [anythingbutipod]