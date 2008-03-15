Samurai Sword Maker Holds The Key To Nuclear Reactors

In testament to old world craftsmanship, Japan Steel Works is both a samurai sword maker and the only company in the world that's good enough with steel to produce the central part of a nuclear reactor's containment vessel in one piece, an engineering necessity in order to reduce the risk of radioactive leaks. The company spends so much time and resources on each containment vessel that they can only produce four per year, flaunting a price tag starting with a US$100 million down payment. [bloomberg via slashdot][image]