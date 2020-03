These Samsung YP-S2 Pebble MP3 players look quite similar to the Creative Zen Stone (because they both look like small rocks), and hold about 1GB of MP3s and WMAs. They've got about 10 hours of playback, but don't do a whole lot else (other than looking and feeling like rocks). They'll be available in the UK around May, but no release date or pricing yet for the US or elsewhere. [Shiny Shiny]