Samsung's Vivace Shadow and Neo-Forte Air Conditioners Kill Germs

Having an air conditioner running during the summer while we're sitting naked on our leather chairs is luxurious enough, but an air conditioner that also kills germs? That's just plain opulent. Samsung's Vivace Shadow and Neo-Forte (black and white) air conditioners do just that, using their Micro Plasma Ion technology to kill 78 percent of fungus and 58 percent of bacteria within 30 minutes in a closed environment. It may look like a printer, but when's the last time you hung a printer on the wall? [Crave Asia via Unpluggd via DVice]