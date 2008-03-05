Samsung P200 Ultra Mobile Lappie Gives You What You Pay For

The Samsung P200 notebook weighs in at a slightly obese 1.9 kilos, but it sure does pack in the features, including a 12.1-inch display (1280 x 800), Intel Core 2 Duo processor, ATI Radeon Xpress 1250 graphics card, Bluetooth, ExpressCard slot, two USB ports and an integrated 6-in-1 card reader. Additionally, the battery will supposedly kick out three hours of playtime. The P200 is available in Europe and Korea, retailing at around €999 ($1638), but it doesn't look like it will be hitting Stateside shores too soon. If you're thinking of importing, why not shed double the price on the better equipped X300 instead? [Gadgetell via Ubergizmo]