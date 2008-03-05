Samsung P200 Ultra Mobile Lappie Gives You What You Pay For

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The Samsung P200 notebook weighs in at a slightly obese 1.9 kilos, but it sure does pack in the features, including a 12.1-inch display (1280 x 800), Intel Core 2 Duo processor, ATI Radeon Xpress 1250 graphics card, Bluetooth, ExpressCard slot, two USB ports and an integrated 6-in-1 card reader. Additionally, the battery will supposedly kick out three hours of playtime. The P200 is available in Europe and Korea, retailing at around €999 ($1638), but it doesn't look like it will be hitting Stateside shores too soon. If you're thinking of importing, why not shed double the price on the better equipped X300 instead? [Gadgetell via Ubergizmo]

