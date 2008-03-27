Samsung NV24HD HD Camera Has AMOLED Display and a Model with Great Hair

Clutched in the hands of this Asian Orlando Bloom-a-like is Samsung's VLUU NV24HD, an 10-megapixel HD camera with 2.5-inch AMOLED display. As well as automatic smile detection and Red-Eye Fix, what else does the NV24HD have to offer?

24mm ultra optical wide 3.6x zoom lens

1280x720p supported at 30fps

Samsung's DRIM Engine II for image speed and clarity

HD-level stereo video recording

Full HD images via upgraded HDMI

Face Detection function for portrait shots

Automatic shooting function for smiling face recognition

Red-eye fix

No guidelines to price or availability so far, but hey, that's an Asian Orlando Bloom, so who cares? [AVING]