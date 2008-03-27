Samsung NV24HD HD Camera Has AMOLED Display and a Model with Great Hair

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Clutched in the hands of this Asian Orlando Bloom-a-like is Samsung's VLUU NV24HD, an 10-megapixel HD camera with 2.5-inch AMOLED display. As well as automatic smile detection and Red-Eye Fix, what else does the NV24HD have to offer?

24mm ultra optical wide 3.6x zoom lens
1280x720p supported at 30fps
Samsung's DRIM Engine II for image speed and clarity
HD-level stereo video recording
Full HD images via upgraded HDMI
Face Detection function for portrait shots
Automatic shooting function for smiling face recognition
Red-eye fix

No guidelines to price or availability so far, but hey, that's an Asian Orlando Bloom, so who cares? [AVING]

