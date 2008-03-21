Samsung Hauzen VC-RE70V Vacuum is Roomba's Clever Cousin

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

As well as hanging out with attractive women on the bed, Samsung's new Hauzen VC-RE70V robot vacuum has some clever tech inside. It actually uses a camera to generate a map of your room, so it knows where it has already cleaned. When it's low on juice it hunts down its charging base for power, and then zooms back to where it had got to before. Of course it also does obstacle avoidance with 15 sensors, but that's not as cool as the mapping function. If it had internet connectivity, it'd be the sort of thing you'd end up watching for hours as it zipped around your home ... well, maybe. Out in Korea this month, we don't know the price. [i4u and Akihabaranews]

