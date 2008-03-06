Samsung Adds a Little Elegance With The PAVV 650 LCD TV

Samsung has added more TVs to their PAVV line, this time three high-end LCDs at 40, 46 and 52 inches. Incorporating a new LCD panel, dubbed "crystal rose," the TVs have slim-bezel cases with touches of red, which at least makes them a dash more elegant than the usual run-of-the-mill black boxes. Samsung has also upped the eco-friendliness by avoiding volatile organic compounds in the design. The screens are 120Hz, Full HD and use the Digital Natural Engine technology. They'll be available in Korea at first, then worldwide by the end of April, for between US$3,375 and US$6,120. [Akihabara News and Korea Times]