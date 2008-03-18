Samsung 8MP Mobile Phone Module is World's Slimmest

Good news for those who rely on their mobile phones for their photo- taking needs; Samsung has just unveiled the world's slimmest 8MP CMOS, which measures a diminutive, 28mm × 15.3mm × 8.5mm. The semiconductor was designed specifically for mobile phones, and it will push handsets beyond their current 5MP restraints. [Ed: 5MP as the limit in slimmer phones.]The new module, which is 10% more compact than current solutions, will have an ISO 1600 sensitivity, anti-shake capability, face detection technology, 1-cm macro and an automated shoot mode that is activated by silly, smiling faces.

We're guessing the technology for the smile shutter is what we have seen previously in some of the Cyber-shot range. All in all, it's great news for high end photography on your mobile phone and as the advanced CMOS sensors will go into mass production in Q3/4 this year, we won't have to wait too long either. [Samsung]