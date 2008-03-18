Safretti's Latest Wall-Mounted Gaya Fireplace Looks Like a Flaming Mouth

Safretti's latest in their line of wall-mounted fireplaces for urban living spaces without proper wood burning ventilation looks a lot like a mouth. A mouth much like the mouths Seth MacFarlane likes to draw on inanimate objects on Family Guy, which is why we picture this thing spewing obscenities, as well as 7.1kW of heat from its alcohol-fueld fire hole. The bad news? That 7.1kW doesn't really measure up against a real fireplace, so this is more for a mouth motif decoration than practical heating. [Safretti via Tuvie via MocoLoco via DVice]