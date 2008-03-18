Safari 3.1 Is Out, First to Support CSS Animations, Web Fonts, Multimedia HTML 5

Safari 3.1 is out now, and according to Apple is the first web browser to support the new video and audio tags in HTML 5, as well as CSS Web Fonts and CSS animations. Update: Testing the new features now (with video.) Impressions after the jump.

First, it requires a restart (damnation) but it's worth it. So far, it seems faster loading pages than the previous versions. And the response in CSS heavy pages seems more fluid (see reported problems at the end.) We are trying now the new CSS animation, Web Fonts, and multimedia support in HTML 5.

HTML 5

The new HTML 5 video element works great, without a glitch, as the video shows. A page encoded with the new video will show you the video without any problem, like if it was a picture integrated in the page. If you pass the cursor over it, it will show you overlaid controls in the movie, and when you resize it using the + icon, it grows until it fill the full column, making all the other elements in the layout to move fluidly. You can try it here.

CSS Animations

They also work without problems, although I've yet to find a page to really put the whole spec through its paces.

Acid3 Test

Not that it means a lot in terms of real world browser performance but, weirdly enough, Safari 3.1 only gets 74/100 here on the Acid 3 test. The latest nightly built of WebKit apparently was getting 93/100 as of yesterday.

Other things

Benny and Wilson say that they are having problems using the shift key in Gmail. Trying to type with the shift key pressed will change the field focus for them. It works fine for me. If you have any problem or test, please write in the comments.

More updates as we test these features.