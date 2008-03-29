Runtriz Touchscreen Communication Displays Networks Up Your Luxury Home's Kitchen

This Runtriz touchscreen is something we'd want in the kitchen area of our home. Not because it's totally necessary, because it isn't, but because it display stocks, weather, news, recipes, wine organisation, and even send emails and text messages to people on the outside. Why would we use this? One example is to make up a grocery list on the device (assisted by the recipes so we know exactly what to buy) and then emailing it to our phones so we can see it at the store. Or better yet, email it to the person who's actually at the supermarket so they know what to buy. That seems more likely. [Runtriz]