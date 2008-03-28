We’ve suspected for some time that we won’t get the iPhone in Australia until a 3G version is released (GPRS being so five years ago here). Now there’s a rumour going around that Apple has already placed an order for 10 million of this next generation 3G iPhone with its manufacturing partners. This order has allegedly been spurred on by the unexpectedly poor sales for the GPRS iPhone in Europe.The rumours can be traced back to an analyst with research organisation Gartner, who told the iPod Observer that this is intel he gathered from Asian manufacturing sources. The analyst also mentioned that OLED screens could potentially be used in the second generation iPhone models, which would save on battery life – one of the key issues Apple has identified with 3G for the iPhone. [iPod Observer via iTWire]
Rumour Mill: Apple Places Order for 10 Million 3G iPhones
