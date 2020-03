There's no official confirmation from Microsoft, but many sources seem to claim that Windows Vista's Service Pack 1 will be officially available starting tomorrow, March 18 (US time). One of these sources is Amazon, which lists the SP1 as being released on March 18. Another is TechARP, which got the RTM date on SP1 correct a few months ago. We'll see what the real deal is tomorrow when you can download and install it on your current machine direct from Microsoft. [Amazon via Computerworld]