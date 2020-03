Turns out that the upcoming 2.2 firmware update for the PS3, which'll make it the best Blu-ray player on the block—isn't coming with the magic ability to transfer Blu-ray copies to the PSP, as PC World had reported. Sony told our garlicky cousins at Kotaku that Portable Copy (catchy name!) won't be included in the 2.2 update. Cross your fingers for 2.3. [Kotaku]