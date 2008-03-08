Rumour: Microsoft Making 60GB Hard Drives Standard on Xbox 360s

Trusted Reviews says they've got a "rock solid source" who claims Microsoft will dump the standard 20GB hard drive that's now included in the Xbox 360 Premium (which they've since just dubbed Xbox 360) for 60GB drive as early as Q2 of this year. This rumour makes sense if Microsoft's planning on hitting drive-heavy applications such as movie streaming or IPTV, since an HD movie can take up a huge percentage of that small 20GB drive as it is now. Of course, all of this is just a rumour, and if you really wanted a larger hard drive on your 360, you can always just go out and buy one of their 120GB units now. [Trusted Reviews]