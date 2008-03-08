How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Rumour: Microsoft Making 60GB Hard Drives Standard on Xbox 360s

Trusted Reviews says they've got a "rock solid source" who claims Microsoft will dump the standard 20GB hard drive that's now included in the Xbox 360 Premium (which they've since just dubbed Xbox 360) for 60GB drive as early as Q2 of this year. This rumour makes sense if Microsoft's planning on hitting drive-heavy applications such as movie streaming or IPTV, since an HD movie can take up a huge percentage of that small 20GB drive as it is now. Of course, all of this is just a rumour, and if you really wanted a larger hard drive on your 360, you can always just go out and buy one of their 120GB units now. [Trusted Reviews]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
io9 natalie-dormer nathan-lane penny-dreadful penny-dreadful-city-of-angels showtime

New Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer Shows A City On The Brink Of Chaos

If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles