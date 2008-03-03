RSS, Gizmodo AU Style

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I've had a few emails asking questions about our RSS offerings, so I thought I'd give you all a rundown on the different options we've got happening here at Giz AU. Apologies to all of you who are happy with your current RSS setup.

Firstly, we have the All you can eat option, which will give you everything delivered directly to your RSS reader. And by everything, we mean everything your reader can handle – full posts, images, ads, and if supported, video.

Next we have the partial offering. It will give you a snippet of each story, and you can click on the link to get the full article. It's ad free, and best for people who want RSS on their mobile device.

Finally, we have our AU RSS feed, which gives you patriotic Giz fans all of the local content delivered straight to your reader.

All of these can be accessed at the bottom of the sidebar to your left. Any questions, hit the comments below!

