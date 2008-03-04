Rotating Home Theater Makes Our Couch Look Like Garbage

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

While we enjoyed the Batman home theater and the Star Trek home theater, neither system was really practical for—we'll just say it—normal people. But this rotating home theater with a rotating floor is both amazing and the sort of setup that our wives could get behind...pending we had the necessary endless piles of money.

The theater was planned with a simple idea: when you aren't watching movies, the room should still be functional. So a 16-foot motorised circle was placed into the floor that rotates the semicircle of seats away from the blank screen and toward the rest of the room. Robot-5.jpgThis rotation is linked to a button on a touchscreen RTI T2-C remote, along with an intricate 7.5-foot fan-style door that closes off the room. LED lights are embedded in the floor and ceiling (also linked to the remote).

The original plan was to rotate one row of the theater to face another row. This setup falls a bit short of the idea's livable simplicity (the giant circle makes optimal seating arrangements impossible), but perhaps some swivel chairs and a coffee table on casters could create the effect even better (tell yourself whatever lies it takes to sleep through the night). [Electronic House]

New Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer Shows A City On The Brink Of Chaos

If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

