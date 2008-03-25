How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Rock Band Has a June 22nd Gig on the Wii

Finally, Harmonix has announced that Rock Band will rock its way to the Wii in the US starting on June 22nd for US$170. A special edition bundle will include the game, drums, a guitar and a mic. Gamers can also grab standalone instruments if they choose. The game will feature 63 songs (including five bonus songs), but our friends at Kotaku have discovered that there will not be any downloadable content in the foreseeable future.

Harmonix claims that they will explore online content when the Wii's online capabilities and potential are fully realized—which may be never at this rate. It kills me to see how progressive Nintendo can be with their designs and how arse backwards they can be with regard to online play. [Kotaku]

