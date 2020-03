Someone called David Yoon has reconverted his Rock Band drum kit into what any student (former or not) will recognise as the One and Only True Form of Drumming: pencil drumming. He replaced "the smallish stock piezo transducers with bigger ones from Radio Shack" and reconverted the pedal with a foam and CD sandwich. This way, David says he can do the Ringo at 2am without waking up the neighbours. [Flickr]