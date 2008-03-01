Robotic Hunting Trophies—Every Wall Should Have One

Made from bastardised I-Cybie robots, this set of 11 hunting trophies only come to life when approached, an IR sensor alerting them to the presence of movement. Their eyes flash red, orange or green, and the closer you come to them, the louder they growl. Created by France Cadet, a robotics teacher at Aix-en-Provence School of Art, they're kind of purdy-scary at the same time. The panther, bobcat and warthog are particularly fabulous, as you can see from the gallery pics below. [France Cadet via we make money not art]