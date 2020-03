Musically inclined hackers too lazy to play drums themselves need to check out this amazing "Yellow Drum Machine". The robot basically wanders around searching for "playable" surfaces, then creates and combines samples on the fly into rhythms. Possibly the coolest feature is that when it hears your stomping or clapping, it joins in after measuring the speed for four beats. Check out a video of it playing on a glass of lemonade after the jump.



