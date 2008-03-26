Robo-One Robot Street Fighter: Actual Robot Chicken Beats Metal Arse, But Where's the Beef?

Twice a year Japan holds the Robo-One championships, which is like Street Fighter for robots. The most awesome one by far is Leghorn, a robot chicken (hell yes) that beats down other tin cans with its "Chicken Chop." But is that really all they've got? One of the dudes said it's all about making robot battles from anime a reality, so um, where the hell are the lasers and finger missiles? Or even, buzzsaws, smashers and bashers like Battlebots? I mean, someone went so far as to calculate how to make real-life Gundam, so I know they can do better. Next time, I want explosions and robot gore. [Reuters]