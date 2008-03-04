How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

RoadRunner Bluetooth NeckSet Translates Throat Vibrations Into Phone Conversations

Regular Bluetooth headsets, however small, have the unfortunate distinction of being on your "head" and not your "neck", a problem this RoadRunner Bluetooth Communicator aims to solve. The bulk of it wraps around your neck, attaching onto the side of your throat in order to turn your throat vibrations into sounds it pipes through your phone. There's then a Secret Service-like attachment that goes up into your ear so you can hear as well. How does this work in practice? We have no idea. But for US$78 and your dignity, it better be good. [Pro-Idee via Wired via DVice]

Trending Stories Right Now

io9 natalie-dormer nathan-lane penny-dreadful penny-dreadful-city-of-angels showtime

New Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer Shows A City On The Brink Of Chaos

If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles