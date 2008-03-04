RoadRunner Bluetooth NeckSet Translates Throat Vibrations Into Phone Conversations

Regular Bluetooth headsets, however small, have the unfortunate distinction of being on your "head" and not your "neck", a problem this RoadRunner Bluetooth Communicator aims to solve. The bulk of it wraps around your neck, attaching onto the side of your throat in order to turn your throat vibrations into sounds it pipes through your phone. There's then a Secret Service-like attachment that goes up into your ear so you can hear as well. How does this work in practice? We have no idea. But for US$78 and your dignity, it better be good. [Pro-Idee via Wired via DVice]