Ripserver NAS Makes CD Archiving Easypeasy

Okay, so the CD is maybe slowly on its way out but for a while there'll be enough around to make the Ripserver NAS gadget useful. In use it's as simple as its case design: slot in a CD, and it automatically rips it, archives to its hard drive, and spits the CD out again. Linking up to your home network is then handled by gigabit connection. It rips in MP3 or FLAC format, syncs with leading home music streaming systems and even has USB ports allowing you to make backups or add on yet more storage. Available now in black or white, US$1,200 for 500GB or US$1,400 for 1TB. [Ripfactory via Techdigest]